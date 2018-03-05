Suspect Arrested in Saginaw Homicide

One person has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Saginaw Monday afternoon. Saginaw Police responded to 2840 W. Genesee shortly after 1:00 p.m., where they found a 34-year-old man dead. His name was not immediately released.

The suspect was taken into custody at the home. Nearby St. Paul Lutheran School was briefly locked down, and part of W. Genesee was blocked off for some time.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Both Saginaw and Michigan State Police make up that unit. This is Saginaw’s fourth homicide of 2018.