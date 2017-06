Saturday June 24th is the date for the annual Beach Wellness event at the Bay City State Recreation Area in Bay County’s Bangor Township.

County Executive Jim Barcia says visitors can check out the new boardwalk and cleaner beach along with other activities like the 5 and 10-K runs plus the Splash Park.

Barcia added park supporters are looking forward to the development of a new parking site closer to the boardwalk so people won’t have to walk as far to get to the beach.