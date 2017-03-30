Suniva Announces “Significant” Layoffs

Georgia-based solar cell manufacturer Suniva has announced an unspecified reduction in its workforce in both Saginaw and Norcross, Georgia. A recent report says the company’s majority shareholder, China-based Shunfeng International Clean Energy, is expecting significant losses in 2016 partly due to losses at Suniva. Shunfeng owns 63 percent of the company. Suniva had recently expanded its cell capacity to 400 megawatts in Georgia, though the solar panel market crashed last year from a global overcapacity and an influx of foreign imports.

A man claiming to be a former Suniva employee tells WSGW the Saginaw facility is closing for good. Suniva representatives have been unavailable for comment.