Sunday Sports Take with Pat Johnston–Why I Love To “Hate-Watch” Sports

January 28, 2018

The Sunday Sports Take with Pat Johnston from WSGW’s First Day. Pat explains why he, and probably millions of others, will “hate-watch” the Super Bowl next week in hopes of a Philadelphia Eagles upset over the New England Patriots.

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are back in the Super Bowl, which you can hear next Sunday starting at 2pm on WSGW 790AM!

Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belicheck will play in their eighth Super Bowl together while trying to win their sixth title.

If they succeed against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Patriots will tie the Proud Pittsburgh Steelers with six Vince Lombardi trophies.

That’s the part which sickens me the most!

Because no matter the numerous breaks they receive, or somehow get every crucial officiating call (getting only one penalty in last week’s AFC Championship game remains a mystery!), the Patriots are indeed the best organization in football.

That’s why I root against them each and every week.

You see, it’s easy to pull for the best.

No matter what, you know your team, or favorite athlete, more likely than not will win.

What’s the fun in that?

Today, tennis great Roger Federer is going for his 20th major title if he wins the Australian Open. There’s no doubt Roger is one of the greatest if not THE greatest tennis player of all time.

But for me, it’s been far more rewarding cheering for Roger’s longtime nemesis, Rafael Nadal.

Roger is poetry on the court. He barely sweats. He barely grunts. He at times almost appears to float on the court.

Contrast his style with Nadal’s. Rafael plays a physical style tennis. Lots of sweat. Lots of scrambling. Lots of grunts. A working man’s tennis player.

But now Rafael, some five years younger than Federer, is beginning to breakdown. Injuries are creeping up. He’s no longer playing like he did at 25.

Roger’s suddenly found a third tennis act, and he’s dominating again. He defies logic. He defies physics. And it makes me mad! It shouldn’t be that easy!

That’s why I can’t root for Tom Brady.

Oh, I once did when he played for the Michigan Wolverines. Tom was a fine quarterback for the Maize and Blue, but he wasn’t poetry on the field!

No matter what, Brady finds a way to win!

In last week’s conference championship game against Jacksonville, did any of you think Brady wouldn’t lead the Patriots down the field for the game-winning touchdown?

All of America knew!

Tom Brady is 40 years old, and keep winning, and winning with style.

And it makes me mad! It shouldn’t be that easy!

Yet, I’ll keep watching.

Because there’s hope, albeit small, that Nick Foles and the Eagles can knock Brady and the Patriots off their pedestal.

It won’t happen because I want it to happen.

But I’ll keep hate watching. As will most of America.

