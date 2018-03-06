Sunday Sports Take with Pat Johnston–Beilein Quietly Builds Solid Michigan Basketball Program–March, 4, 2018

March 4, 2018

Here’s this week’s “Sunday Sports Take with Pat Johnston” from Sunday’s First Day show on WSGW. John Beilein’s Michigan Wolverines beat Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals to sweep the season series between the in-state rivals. Pat says it’s not controversial to say that Beilein has built a solid basketball program in Ann Arbor. pat@wsgw.com

UPDATE: The Michigan Wolverines defeated Purdue to win their second consecutive Big Ten Tournament Championship! WSGW is your home for Michigan March Madness Basketball!!!

