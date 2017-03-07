Sunday Sports Take–MSU & Dantonio Must Take Charge

Click to hear the “Sunday Sports Take with Pat Johnston” from this week’s First Day on WSGW.

I talk about how Michigan State’s football program is experiencing some turmoil after years of success. But unlike the glory days, head coach Mark Dantonio is nowhere to be found while MSU players and a staff member are under a sexual assault investigation.

Dantonio should step-up and take charge publicly in both good and bad times for MSU.

I mentioned David Mayo’s recent column on the subject, which you can read by clicking here.

