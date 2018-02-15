Sunday Sports Take–Lions Have No Choice–February 11, 2018

February 11, 2018

The Sunday Sports Take with Pat Johnston from last Sunday’s First Day on WSGW. The Detroit Lions needed to Matt Patricia as their next head coach, and the got him. For once, the Lions did something right.

Dallas Cowboys and Tom Brady Fan Club president Skip Bayless, along with former Detroit News columnist Rob Parker, decried the Detroit Lions’ decision to name Matt Patricia as the team’s new head coach.

Of course, they did.

That’s the job nowadays on these cable sports shows.

I mean, if you don’t have something to yell about, you don’t have a show on sports television.

Anyway, Bayless and Parker’s criticism of the Lions seemed to border on the ridiculous.

Allow me to quickly explain.

Bayless and Parker complained the Lions should NOT pin their hopes on a defensive coordinator. They think the Lions should’ve gone with a proven head coach.

So, do they mean Bobby Ross?

Or how about Steve Mariucci? That experiment ended in extreme disaster.

They just tried a head coach with Jim Caldwell.

And while he did an admirable job, the Lions front office is no longer content with just competing.

The organization wants to win. That’s why owner Martha Ford brought Bob Quinn to be the team’s General Manager. He’s from the New England Patriots, and hey, if you can’t beat them, join them, right?

Quinn picked Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patrica to lead the Lions.

And why not?

A head coach has to start somewhere, and why not get an assistant from an organization that’s won five Super Bowls!

Yes, Patricia’s defense had a rough Super Bowl. But I think the Patriots reaching the Super Bowl with a mediocre defense is an endorsement of Patricia.

That defense had zero impact players. Zero.

He made it just good enough to reach the Big Game, again.

That’s coaching.

Unfortunately for Patricia and the Patriots, Philadelphia’s offense was more lethal than New England’s.

This is Bob Quinn’s make-or-break pick for the Lions. He got the guy he wanted to walk the sidelines and lead the team.

He’s got the franchise quarterback.

Now, it’s time to show results, like winning a playoff game.

And what better way to achieve that goal than picking a guy who helped win MANY playoff games.

Matt Patricia has upside. The Lions made the right choice for a change.

