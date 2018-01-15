Sunday Sports Take–January 14, 2018–RIP Keith Jackson, And Aussie Open Tennis Picks

January 14, 2018

Here’s this week’s Sunday Sports Take with Pat Johnston from WSGW’s First Day. Pat eulogizes legendary broadcaster Keith Jackson, and gives his Australian Open tennis predictions.

I planned to talk about the Detroit Lions’ head coaching search today, but we experienced another sad loss in the sports broadcasting world.

Legendary college football broadcaster Keith Jackson died at the age of 89 last Friday.

Jackson is synonymous with college football.

Fall Saturdays were never fully complete unless Keith Jackson was describing the action.

You just heard me play Jackson’s “Hello Heisman” call of Desmond Howard’s punt return for a touchdown in Michigan’s victory over Ohio State in 1991. Jackson was right. That play solidified Howard’s Heisman Trophy triumph.

That was just one of many memorable calls from a man who made you forget about life for awhile on Saturdays.

Jackson left an indelible mark in sports broadcasting. He’s credited with calling Michigan Stadium “The Big House.” Jackson’s also coined the Rose Bowl the “Grandaddy Of Them All!”

If I may, I’d like to play this small clip because I think it showcases what Keith Jackson was all about.

It’s from the 1997 showdown between Michigan and Penn State. If you recall, Brian Greise quarterbacked Michigan to the National Championship that season. His father, hall of fame quarterback Bob Greise, worked alongside Keith Jackson on ABC Sports.

Here’s Jackson calling an unexpected Brian Griese scramble, and then finding a way to humanize a great moment with humor (The part begins at the 6:25 mark).

That’s what made Keith Jackson beloved throughout the country. He connected with everybody with his wit, gentle humor, and ability to make you feel like you were part of the game.

It’s been already a tough year for those of us in the broadcasting world. We lost Dick Enberg a month ago. And now, we’ve lost Keith Jackson.

But their unforgettable calls will stick with us forever. I thank those two fine gentlemen for helping me decide what I wanted to do when I grew up.

Now, you know I’m a tennis fanatic.

Please, allow me to bore you for just a moment with my Australian Open predictions since tennis’s first major begins later tonight.

On the women’s side, I was ready to pick Serena Williams, but she’s unable to play after giving child birth a few months ago. After reading about her complications during the birth, one can understand why.

It’s a tough call since Maria Sharapova and Angelique Kerber are the only players in the draw to have won the Aussie Open. But I’m going to give you a bold pick: Jelena Ostapenko.

On the men’s side, injuries are playing a key role. Rafael Nadal is dealing with a knee injury. Same with Stan Warwinka. And six-time Australian Open champion Navak Djokovic is still dealing with an elbow injury.

I know it’s sacrilege to pick against the defending champion Roger Federer. He’ll probably make me pay for my pick, too. But I’m picking upstart Denis Shapovalov to win his first major!

My apologies to Jelena and Denis for jinxing you!

