Sunday Sports Take–Bowl That Is Super #52–February 4, 2018

February 4, 2018

The Sunday Sports Take. Pat gives his (highly unlikely) Super Bowl 52 prediction. Is he right? No one, or no thing, will stand between Tom Brady and his New England Patriots from winning their sixth Super Bowl title?

****************************************

Well, Super Bowl 52 has finally arrived. You can hear complete coverage of football’s season finale right here on WSGW 790AM beginning at 2pm!

After the pitiful way the Proud Pittsburgh Steelers, and Michigan Wolverines finished the year, I’m thankful to see football end for a few months.

Now, Michigan State had a surprisingly good year, but now with the Larry Nassar scandal, that has been rightly pushed in the rearview.

Then, there are your Detroit Lions.

Take solace in knowing some former and future Lions coaches will face each other later tonight.

Former head coach Jim Schwartz is Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator. Future head coach Matt Patricia is New England’s defensive coordinator. So, one way or another, a Lions head coach will hoist the Vince Lombardi.

That’s something, right?

The end of the football season also means we’re just a week-and-a-half away from pitchers and catchers reporting.

But our Detroit Tigers aren’t the Tigers we’ve been accustomed to watching for the last decade.

We still have the Detroit Red Wings hockey, but the chances of the Wings missing the playoffs again appear likely.

The Detroit Pistons have some life after acquiring Blake Griffin, but are they built to go far in the playoffs?

Sure, there’s Michigan and Michigan State March Madness Basketball, but that only lasts for three weeks.

In order for me to have a positive outlook on this sports season, I need the Eagles to pull-off what would be one of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history.

America needs the Eagles to win.

I’m even playing music from Rocky to help get the Eagles psyched for the upset! I know many of the players are listening to First Day right now!

But the way this sports season has transpired for me, the Eagles have no shot at winning.

Because no matter how flawless they play, somehow the Patriots will find a way to win. It doesn’t matter. Tom Brady will make an unbelievable play. The Patriots won’t get called for one penalty. Or Eagles quarterback Nick Foles will play like…Nick Foles.

That’s why I’m predicting the New England Patriots to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 85-2!

It just doesn’t matter.

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to return to the First Day page.