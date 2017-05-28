Sunday Morning Shooting Injures Three On Saginaw’s East Side

Police say early Sunday morning gunfire broke up a block party on Saginaw’s east side.

Detectives said three people suffered non, life-threatening gunshot wounds during the shooting about 2:40 a.m.

Two men, ages 45 and 19 and a 27-year-old woman, were taken to Saginaw area hospitals for treatment.

Investigators from the Saginaw Police and Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence at the scene in the 1400 block of Cornelia, between Remington and Phelon. There’s no word on any suspects in the case.

The Crime Stoppers tip line, 1-800-422-JAIL (800-422-5245), offers a cash reward, up to $1,000, for an anonymous tip identifying any suspects involved in the shooting.