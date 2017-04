Bay County has earmarked $13,000 through its recreation budget for summer youth programs to be provided through Boys and Girls Club sites in Bay City, Essexville and Pinconning.

County Board of Commissioners Chairman Tom Herek says young people will once again be busy with sports and games plus arts and crafts.

Herek added the proposal easily passed the Board’s Ways and Means Committee Tuesday and is on track for final approval next Tuesday during the regular April board session.