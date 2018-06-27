Summer Food Safety

Here is a list of safety tips when visiting summer fairs and festivals from the Saginaw County Department of Public Health.

FOOD SAFETY AT FAIRS AND FESTIVALS

June 26, 2018

What should you consider before buying food from a vendor?

FIRST – Do a walk by and look at all the food vendors.

Does the vendor have a clean work area?

Does the vendor have a handwashing sink set up?

Do the employees wear gloves or use tongs when handling food?

Is the same person handling money and preparing food?

Does the vendor have refrigeration on site or coolers and ice?

Has the vendor been inspected? Requirements vary by state, but in general temporary and mobile vendors, like those at fairs and carnivals, must have a license to serve They are both required to post their license.

What steps can you take to protect you and your family?

Wash hands:

Find out where hand washing stations are located.

Always wash your hands right after petting animals, touching the animal enclosure, and exiting animal areas even if you did not touch an animal.

Always wash hands after using the restroom, after playing a game or going on a ride, before eating and drinking, before preparing food or drinks, after changing diapers, and removing soiled clothes or shoes.

Bring hand sanitizers or disposable wipes in case there aren’t any places to wash your hands.

Wash your hands with soap and clean running water for at least 20 seconds.

Food Vendors, Community Organizations, and Fair Organizers

Again, requirements differ by state, but in general temporary and mobile food vendors should apply for a food license with the state or county health department. Many community based organizations set up booths to serve food at local festivals and fairs, too. There are special exceptions, but it is better to be safe than sorry – get a license! Contact your state or local health department for license applications.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention