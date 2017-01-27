Stranded Ice Fishermen Rescued From Saginaw Bay Ice Floe

Six ice fishermen are safe after being briefly stuck on an ice flow about a quarter mile into Saginaw Bay just south of Linwood Road.

Bay County Sheriff deputies and State Police responded along with Coast Guard personnel and Kawkawlin Township firefighters about 4:00 p.m., Thursday.

All the men made it back to shore within 45 minutes on an airboat. No injuries were reported nor did anyone end up falling in the water.

Authorities are reminding people to use extreme caution as the ice has been weakened by recent warmer temperatures.

