Storm System Wreaking Havoc in the Great Lakes Bay Region

Severe winds damaging power lines and trees are causing power outages to thousands of people around the Great Lakes Bay Region. Bay County has 3046 power outages, Midland County is at 471 and Saginaw County has 2618. About 14,000 customers have lost power in a 12 county region.

A flood warning is also in effect in Bay and Saginaw counties as the Saginaw River has risen above its flood level of 17 feet. As of 10:00 a.m. April 6, it was measured at 18.2 feet and is expected to crest at 19.3 feet by Friday.

The Tittabawassee River in Midland is also expected to surpass its flood level of of 24 feet, cresting at 24.7 feet late Friday.

Authorities are evacuating people from the Wenona Beach Estates Mobile Home Park in Bay City, located at the end of Patterson Rd. Residents are facing rising water levels as high winds and rain cause flooding in several areas along shorelines around the Saginaw Bay.

People seeking shelter from floods or power outages can head to the Bangor Township Hall at 3921 Wheeler Road. The hall will remain open until flood concerns are over.

A severe wind warning and a winter storm advisory are in effect for most of the region.