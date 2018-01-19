State Transportation Officials Hold Briefing On Lafayette Bridge Replacement Project

Some 50 people came to Bay City Hall Thursday to hear from state transportation officials about the upcoming Lafayette Bridge replacement project that’s scheduled to start in 2020 and take two years to complete.

Bay City M-DOT Transportation Service Center Manager Jack Hofweber says building a new structure from the foundation up will be more cost efficient than continuing to repair a span dating back to 1938.

Hofweber estimated the project cost at roughly $46,000,000 which includes mostly federal highway money plus a state share and a 5% match from the city.

Cars will be allowed down Salzburg all the way to Wenona and access will be maintained from the west side to the Boys and Girls Club located near the bridge.

Hofweber says the state and city will work with whatever contracting firm is hired to try to accelerate the construction schedule including working longer hours into the evening.

Bay City Mayor Kathleen Newsham says that might mean temporarily waiving some noise ordinance language.