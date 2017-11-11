State Suspends Bay Road Pharmacy’s License For Questionable Drug Sales

A Saginaw Township pharmacist is accused of dispensing large quantities of controlled substances.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has suspended the license of Sureshkumar Dakshinamoorthy for reports his pharmacy, Universal Pharmacy, 3077 Bay Plaza Drive, dispensed more codeine or promethazine syrup between 2015 and 2016 than any other pharmacy in the state.

The complaint also lists unexplained losses of the drug from its inventory, plus dispensing of other controlled substances like hydrocodone and oxycodone to people who visited multiple providers across Michigan.