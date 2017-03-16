State Senator Stamas Introduces Jobs Bills

A three-bill jobs package introduced in the state Senate is looking to provide a decent income to Michigan workers by offering a transparent and capped tax incentive to large businesses.

State Sen. Jim Stamas has helped craft legislation called “Good Jobs for Michigan,” which would provide incentives in the form of an abatement on employee’s personal income taxes withheld to large companies that hire 250 or 500 employees.

Businesses hiring 250 or more employees could receive a 10 year, 100 percent income tax abatement if they pay those new employees 125 percent of their region’s average. Companies hiring 500 or more employees would receive a 50 percent refund for five years if they pay the new employees 100 percent of the regional average. The incentives could be rescinded if those conditions couldn’t be met.

Stamas says the bills have safeguards built into them.

“Number one, they’ll be audited every year to make sure those 250 jobs are still there. If they’re not, the incentive goes away. They have to continue to make sure that they are audited by a third party auditor.”

Stamas says the audits would be done on an annual basis.

The program would be limited to 15 new projects per year, with a maximum value for all outstanding projects at any time capped at $250 million.

The bills have been referred to the Senate Economic Development and International Investment Committee.