State Police Upset Over Drone Hovering At Fatal Tuscola County Crash

State Police investigators say they’ll forward a report regarding the operator of a drone whose unmanned aircraft hovered over a fatal crash scene in Tuscola County to the County Prosecutor and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Authorities add the drone forced the Flight Care helicopter to abort its initial landing attempt at the crash site on M-81 near Prospect Avenue in Tuscola County’s Indianfields Township.

The accident happened about 4:50 yesterday Thursday afternoon.

Caro firefighters had to extricate the victim identified as 49 year old Todd Millerov of Grand Blanc with the Jaws of Life before he could be transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Millerov who did not appear to be wearing a seat belt had been west on M-81 when he lost control due to rainy weather and poor tires before skidding into the path of an east bound pick up truck.

The driver of that vehicle identified as a 26 year old Clarkston resident was not hurt.