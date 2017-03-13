State Police Update Status Of Officer Involved Shooting Investigation

State Police officials say it could be another week or so before a decision is made to seek charges concerning that officer involved shooting Friday evening on Bay near Pierce in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township.

State Police Special First Lieutenant David Kaiser said Monday that a number of witnesses have come forward for detectives to interview.

Kaiser adds body-cam and dash-cam video and audio from the officers on scene also needs to be reviewed and the suspect identified as a 69 year old Midland County man also has to be interviewed.

That suspect is in stable condition at a Saginaw area hospital after being shot twice in the abdomen when he left his vehicle brandishing a gun following a traffic stop initiated by Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies.

A Saginaw Valley State University Police officer who arrived to provide assistance shot the suspect and is currently on administrative leave while State Police continue their investigation.