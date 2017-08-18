State Police Trooper Injured In Accident Involving Suspected Drunk Driver

A suspected drunk driver is in custody after striking a State Police vehicle at Genesee and Remington in Saginaw around Nine P-M Friday.

State Police spokesman Lieutenant David Kaiser says the two troopers in their vehicle were waiting to make a left turn before being struck head on by the other vehicle that did not have its headlights operating.

One trooper suffered minor injuries and received treatment at an area hospital while the other was not hurt.

The suspect driver believed to have been operating under the influence of alcohol was lodged in the Saginaw County Jail.