State Police Search for Missing Woman

Troopers from the State Police Tri-City Post in Freeland are asking for help to locate a missing endangered person, identified as 23-year-old Alicia Houff. She’s 5’3″, and weighs about 200 lbs. She has blond hair and blue eyes.

Houff is an insulin dependent diabetic, suffering from post traumatic stress disorder. Officials say her current mental state affects her ability to meet her basic needs.

Authorities say that on June 8, Houff voluntarily checked herself out of a local medical facility in Bay City and then failed to return to her adult foster care facility.

As an insulin dependent diabetic, Houff requires constant monitoring of her blood sugar and insulin injections. Without proper care, she could fall into unconsciousness and become dangerously ill. A similar experience in her past resultedin hospitalized intensive care treatment.

Anyone with information on Houff’s whereabouts is asked to call the Tri-City Post at (989) 495-5555.

