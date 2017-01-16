State Police Say Weekend Drive-by Shooting Injures Woman In House

State Police say a Saginaw woman is in stable condition at a Saginaw hospital after a weekend shooting.

Detectives said the 32-year-old victim was sitting on a couch inside a house in the 2200 block of South Niagara when multiple shots were apparently fired from a vehicle outside about 12:15 Sunday morning.

She suffered a gunshot wound to her shoulder. Six children under 10-years of age and her boy friend in the house were not injured.

Detectives said there are no suspects in the southwest Saginaw shooting.

The Crime Stoppers tip line, 1-800-422-JAIL (800-422-5245), offers cash reward for anonymous information about any suspects in this Saginaw shooting.

