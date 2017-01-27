State Police Investigating Reported Owosso Area Double Homicide

What’s being called a double homicide in the Owosso area is under investigation by State Police detectives. That followed the discovery late Friday afternoon of two deceased men inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter at 1621 East M-21.

State Police Crime Lab personnel were called in from Lansing to process evidence at the scene.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted to confirm the cause of death for both men.

Names of the victims were being withheld pending notification of relatives.

There’s no initial word of any arrests or suspects thus far.

