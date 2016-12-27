State Police Investigate Wrong Way Fatal Crash In Northern Bay County

State Police from the Tri-City Post say two people are dead following a two vehicle crash on south bound I-75 near Cody Estey Road in northern Bay County about 5:10 P-M Tuesday.

Troopers say a silver Chevrolet Impala occupied by an adult female and infant mistakenly entered the south bound lanes of the freeway while traveling north.

That vehicle struck a white Buick four door occupied by two adults which was headed south.

Authorities report one fatality occurred in each vehicle.

The infant was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

An elderly male occupant of the Buick was also transported to a local hospital.

Names of those involved are being withheld pending positive identification and further investigation.

Motorists should avoid the area for the time being.

