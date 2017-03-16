State Police Investigate Fatal Saginaw Crash

State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Saginaw. Thirty-one-year-old Stephenson Brown was killed when his car went off the road and hit a tree on Russell near Nimons, on the city’s southeast side, approximately 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. Troopers said the car, a 2003 Cadillac CTS, split into two pieces on impact, and one part caught fire. They found Brown’s body nearby, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The troopers had been patrolling the area when they spotted Brown’s car on Douglass street and noticed it had a defective brake light. They followed the car, which they said took off at a high speed, but did not activate overhead lights until they approached the crash scene. State Police said they don’t know why Brown was speeding, but have discovered he did not have a valid driver’s license.

(logo courtesy MSP)