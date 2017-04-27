State Police and DEA Partner for Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The Michigan State Police is working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and other local law enforcement agencies for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday, April 29 from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. All 30 State Police posts across Michigan will serve as drop off sites to discard expired, unused and unwanted medications for destruction. No liquids, inhaler’s, patches or syringes will be accepted. During a similar one day collection effort last October, State Police posts collected a total of 871 pounds of prescription drugs. Collection sites include the Tri-City Post at 2402 Salzburg in Freeland. Other area posts accepting medications include Caro, Flint, Gaylord, Lapeer, Mt. Pleasant and West Branch. Additional collection sites across Michigan can be found at www.dea.gov.