State Police Cyber Crimes Expert Shares Knowledge At Delta College

Cyber Safety is taking on increasing importance as the Internet and social media continue to evolve at dizzying speed. Detective Sargent Liz Rich is based in Bridgeport with the State Police Computer Crimes Unit. She said parents need to know what their children are doing on the Internet. Her advice includes keeping computers in common family areas, knowing your child’s pass code on their Smart Phone and being able to access it at any time.

She adds sources of information for parents to talk to their children about Internet safety include the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Net Smartz.

Rich spoke at Delta College Wednesday evening with the event sponsored by Delta’s Police Academy and the Mid-Michigan Human Trafficking Task Force.