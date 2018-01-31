Since everyone else seems to have an opinion about President Trump’s State of the Union address, I though I should chime in.

My first impression, putting content aside, was that it was one of his better speeches., although a bit long, mostly due to over exuberant republican side of the chamber. They were determined to get their daily quotient of standing and sitting exercise.

As to content, it touched all of his key issues, although it was not as conciliatory as the pre-speech hype suggested. He took credit for the economy, outlined his four pillars of immigration policy, and was a cheerleader for America and the military. He also loaded the gallery with guests he used to make points throughout the speech.