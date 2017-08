Delta College President Jean Goodnow informed College trustees that the Governor has signed legislation making available the state’s share of money

for the proposed Saginaw Center to be located in the 300 block of East Genesee downtown.

The overall cost is over $12,700,000 to be split equally between Delta and the state.

Goodnow says Delta officials are very excited by the news, adding work on issues including site planning is continuing.

The Saginaw Center is scheduled to open in August, 2019.