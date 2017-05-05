State Law Enforcement Announcing Crackdown On “Smurfing”

Michigan’s top cop says people being paid by meth dealers to buy large quantities of cold and allergy medicines to make meth-amphetamine will face serious jail time.

State Attorney General Bill Schuette issued the warning at a Lansing news conference Thursday as he talked about the practice which is known as “smurfing”.

Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene joined Schuette to discuss the issue and told WNEM TV-5 posters urging consumers and pharmacists to be aware of such situations will be posted in both drug and grocery stores across the state.

Reene added the number of meth labs state wide jumped from 525 in 2011 to 1,180 in 2015, boosting Michigan to second in the country for that dubious ranking.