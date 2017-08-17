State Grant for Blight Elimination Coming to Saginaw

Saginaw will be able to tear down 67 more blighted houses thanks to a $500,000 state grant announced this week. The money will go to the Saginaw County Land Bank, which plans to demolish decaying houses in the city of Saginaw.

It’s part of more than $3.6 million in grants from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority being allocated to 19 cities around the state. The grants are aimed at revitalizing urban areas, stabilizing and increasing property values and changing the landscape of neighborhoods to compliment growth, investment and economic development that’s already underway.

Saginaw officials say blight elimination efforts so far have helped reduce crime.