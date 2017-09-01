State Environmental Regulators Sue Michigan Sugar For Bay City Plant Violations

State regulators are suing Bay City-based Michigan Sugar over violations at its Monitor Township processing plant. The seven count lawsuit, filed Thursday in Bay County Circuit Court, charges Michigan Sugar with repeated pollution of the air and Saginaw River with negative effects on area residents being able to enjoy a quality of life.

Michigan Sugar Chief Executive Officer Mark Flegenheimer issued a statement regretting a confrontational attitude by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality disregarding the company’s investment of millions of dollars to correct the problems at the South Euclid Road plant. Those investments include a centrifuge system to reduce organic matter leaving the plant and a new process to break down odors from holding ponds at the plant.

The state agency said it had received more than 1,500 complaints from area residents about foul odors from the plant between 2011 and 2017. Flegenheimer said the confrontational attitude by the state does not create a win-win for the Bay City community, 1,100 Michigan Sugar farm families and hundreds of employees at the plant.

Michigan Sugar attorneys have not filed a response to the lawsuit and no court dates have been set.

The lawsuit seeks civil fines, attorney fees and reimbursement for the cost of surveillance and enforcement of rules.