State-of-the-Art Hybrid Operating Room Coming to Covenant Saginaw

Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, July 11 for a new hybrid operating room (OR) facility. The hospital is expanding it’s existing facility with a 12,000 square foot building adjacent to the main campus on Cooper Ave.

A hybrid OR is a traditional surgical room equipped with advanced medical imaging surgery devices, supporting minimally invasive surgeries and allowing a smooth transition to an open procedure without any delays.

Covenant OR manager of the Cooper and Harrison campuses Aimie Goodrow says the new facility meets a growing need.

“The need is consisting of our recruitment opportunities as well as the quality care we can provide our patients. With this technology, the visualization is just the utmost quality for us, and not being able to provide that service currently, to the extent that we can, was one of our realizations that we said, ‘We’ve got to do this now.'”

The hybrid OR will feature the Siemens Healthineers Artis Pheno, a state of the art robotic C-arm angiography system used for a variety of procedures. The technology is so new, Covenant is only the second hospital in Michigan and the fifth or sixth in the nation to acquire it. The University of Michigan became the first medical center in the country to receive the technology about a week prior.

Covenant Director of Surgical Services John Germain says the $3 million Pheno can do more with less.

“This technology allows us to do much more with one instrument, versus having several instruments or several areas of the organization to go to. (It) also gives us the capability of bringing in clinically qualified specialists who are trained specifically in using this technology.”

Germain says the Pheno is capable of more highly sophisticated cardiological, vascular or neurological procedures, improving patient outcomes.

Construction on the $7.5 million dollar project is slated to begin sometime this month.