STARS Unveiling New Route System

Backers of a proposed route system revision for Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services or STARS say they’re confident the nine routes operating on a 60 minute cycle will be more efficient with fewer rider complaints.

STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens says the routes which were drawn up with considerable community in-put will be voted on by the STARS Board Monday after Thursday night’s public hearing.

Steffens explained riders with questions can get answers from staff at the Transit Center on Johnson.

Steffens added the routes are to be implemented August 21st, providing an opportunity to break them in and address potential glitches prior to the start of school.