STARS Holds Public Hearing Seeking Opinions On Planned New Routes

Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services or STARS officials held a public hearing Tuesday seeking in-put on planned new bus routes.

STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens says that’ll be followed by a second hearing June 22nd at their Saginaw offices on Johnson to unveil those routes that are to be implemented August 21st.

Steffens explained riders will have plenty of time to get used to where those buses will be going before then thanks to materials being made available through distribution and at a help desk in the STARS Transit Plaza.

Steffens added riders want buses to be on time with routes providing regular and easier access to medical facilities, grocery stores and shops plus longer service hours.

He says efforts to extend route times to perhaps Eight or Nine P-M will be a function of stretching existing dollars.