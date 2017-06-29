STARS Announces New Route System

Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services, known as STARS, is on track to start a new bus route system on August 21. After taking into consideration public comments and other input, the STARS board approved the proposal this week. Maps of the routes are available at the STARS Transit Center in downtown Saginaw, and can also be accessed online: http://www.saginaw-stars.com/

The new routes will run on a one-hour cycle instead of 40 minutes, but riders should still see shorter commute times. Transfers will be allowed between bus routes and not just at the STARS Transit Center. Buses will use the highways more often to avoid train delays.

Volunteers will be available at the Transit Center to answer questions about the routes.