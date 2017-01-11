Spence Brothers Selected As Construction Manager For Delta College Satellite Campus Project

The construction manager for the proposed new Delta College satellite campus to be located in downtown Saginaw will be Spence Brothers whose offices are less than a mile from the site near East Genesee.

Delta President Jean Goodnow says trustees made an excellent choice Tuesday based on Spence Brothers’ completion of Delta’s Allied Health Building renovation on time and under budget using the same staff that will lead this upcoming project.

Staffing and the amount of hours to be put into the initiative were critical factors for Delta in the selection process based on a mandate from the state which is contributing to the financing.