Spence Brothers Making Major Move

A major tenant will be moving into Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace, which is now under construction in the former Saginaw News building downtown. Spence Brothers has announced plans to move its headquarters into the development once it’s completed early next year. The construction company will occupy about half of the building’s third floor, overlooking the Saginaw River and the outdoor farmers’market area.

Spence Brothers has been based in the Riverfront Saginaw area for 124 years, helping to build many facilities including the former Saginaw News building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. President and CEO Herb Spence said the company “was already excited about leading the construction phase of the SVRC Marketplace, now we are thrilled to take advantage of another opportunity to make this important community project a success by moving our company headquarters there.”

The SVRC Marketplace will be a 100,000 square foot mixed-use development, with an indoor-outdoor farmers’ market, plus office and retail space.

(photo/logos courtesy Spence Brothers, SVRC Marketplace)