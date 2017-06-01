Special Saginaw School District Seniors Honored During Andersen Center Event

A well deserved spotlight was focused on some 40 seniors from Arthur Hill and Saginaw High Schools recognized for their community activities as part of the Teen Advisory Councils at both schools Wednesday evening.

Great Lakes Bay Health Centers Director of Special Projects Angela Williams says these students have great potential and thanked the community for backing them up.

Williams added the students mentored and supported each other while raising money for charitable causes and raising awareness about issues like mental health and teen dating violence along with drug and alcohol prevention.

She spoke following the graduation ceremony held in Saginaw’s Andersen Enrichment Center.

Republican State Senator Ken Horn of Frankenmuth also appeared and spoke in support of both the students and their activities along with Saginaw County Assistant Prosecutor Trevis Ruffin.