Spaulding Township Hires New Police Chief After Months Without a Department

After a long stretch without a police department, Spaulding Township has hired a new top cop.

The township dissolved the department this past April after the police chief Jay Bruns was let go during a long leave of absence due to an injury. The township’s one part time officer was also let go due to “conduct unbecoming an officer.”

After a months long wait while the township applied for federal funds to hire more officers, the grant was denied because it’s given to communities with high crime, which the township doesn’t have with only about 2,300 residents. Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel facilitated a meeting between retired St. Charles Police Chief Allen Rabideau and Spaulding Township Supervisor Ed Masters. The township board of trustees voted unanimously to hire Rabideau.

Rabideau has had a long career in law enforcement, working for the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department dive team, as a detective for about 20 years at the Saginaw Police Department and most recently as the Saint Charles Police Chief. He is also a Navy veteran. He says he’s looking forward to getting to know the citizens and their needs.

“That’s important to me. I want to be out there, I want to be available. I want to be transparent. The citizens of Spaulding can come to me at any time with their concerns and I will definitely adderss them. Absolutely.”

Rabideau had recently retired from the St. Charles Department due to issues with the building possibly being contaminated, among other, personal reasons. He’ll take the reins starting January 3. He’ll be the department’s only employee as he works to rebuild it from the ground up. His contract is still being negotiated. It will be up to the township board of trustees to determine if any additional officers will be hired.