A Son’s Drug Overdose Death Prompts His Parents To Action

A candle light vigil in Bay City remembers those who died from a drug overdose. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Amy and Greg Gillard know the pain of dealing with a person suffering from a drug addiction. Last March 28th, police found their son, Joshua, dead from a drug overdose in his car along East Fisher Road, near 2-Mile Road.

Amy says their campaign, Jo Jo’s Mission…It Starts With One, is bringing help to Bay County from Families Against Narcotics and Hope Not Handcuffs, starting in October.

Gillard called drug addiction a family disease because it affects the whole family. About 40-people attended a candle light vigil Thursday night in Bay City’s Wenona Park. Her message to those dealing with a drug addiction in their family to share without shame and seek help.

Recent Michigan laws now allow the general public to get a drug, Narcan, to administer to a person who has overdosed on an opiod type drug. If you do administer the drug, you must call 911 and seek medical help for the person.

More information is available on line from http://familiesagainstnarcotics.org or http://baycountyhope.org