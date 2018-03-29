Some Vietnam Era Veterans Are Receiving A Belated Thank You

This simple medallion is being given to those who served in Vietnam. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Towards the end of the Viet Nam War, returning U.S. veterans were often greeted with scorn.

In 2012, President Barrack Obama issued a proclamation honoring those who served during the controversial war.

The Aleda Lutz Hospital and the U.S.S. Edson Naval Ship Museum held a welcome home ceremony, Thursday, for Vietnam veterans. The V.A.’s Jason Christianson was on board the ship, that patrolled Vietnam waters, to present a welcome home medallion and a simple handshake to all Vietnam era vets. Christianson, said many veterans had tears in their eyes after receiving the simple gesture.

One Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam between 1963 and 1965 did not have any problem when he returned home. But today, many people seeing his Vietnam Vet hat stop him and say thank you for your service.

The welcome home effort will continue until Veterans Day in 2025.