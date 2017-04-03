Social Media Company Opens in Saginaw

A new business has opened in downtown Saginaw to help others with their social media needs.

Digital Mitten, located at 334 S. Water St., is a company specializing in social media, providing app development, web design and online marketing for individuals and small businesses. CEO and founder Jeff DeHaven, known as Michigan’s social media guy, has been working in social media for the past 14 years.

DeHaven says Digital Mitten offers social media training and strategy.

“If a company’s trying to figure out what platform they should be on… we can steer them in the right direction. And then from there, it’s “What can we post that’s going to help us reach our goals and objectives?”

In addition to helping some companies utilize their social media, DeHaven says other companies will ask for it to be taken care of for them. They’ll utilize just about any platform based on the individual needs of the client, whether it’s Facebook, Instagram or Snapchat.

DeHaven is also president of Social Media Club in the Great Lakes Bay Region, produces Michigan’s largest social media conference called Social Mitten and has a podcast series and Facebook page on changing aspects of the industry.

The company has sponsored a contest called Show Your Digital Mitten to get their message out. Participants can take a photo of something digital in their hand and upload it to a social media website, tagging Digital Mitten. Winners will receive a pair of Snapchat Spectacles, which are glasses with built in video cameras.