Soaring Eagle Casino Offers New Features

Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Chief Ronnie Eckdahl joins others cutting the ribbon opening the new high limits gaming area and VIP Lounge. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Gamblers will find big changes at the Soaring Eagle Casino. Chief Executive Officer Ray Brenny says a $26.5 million investment is offering a new high limit gaming area and a VIP lounge.

Saginaw Chippewa Tribal leaders cut the ribbon Friday, opening the new area.

The investment, the first in 20 years, is the result of surveying customers and looking at other Native American casinos in the state.

Other parts of the seven phase project include a new poker room, sports bar and night club, updated entertainment hall plus a new, enclosed non-smoking area with its own ventilation system.

The entire project is expected to be completed in September.