Snow Removal Process Dominates Discussion During Bay City Commission Meeting

Discussion during much of the Bay City Commission meeting Tuesday focused on social media complaints over the condition of city streets after a recent snow storm that followed a sharp drop in temperatures and left many motorists struggling to get around.

City Public Works Director Robert Dion says their best efforts were foiled by Mother Nature because of rapid freezing despite the application of some 334 tons of salt over the weekend by exhausted crews who put in over a combined 500 hours of work.

But critics like city resident Joshua Biggs say the city’s approach is flawed compared to neighboring communities because crews wait until it stops snowing to start plowing.

Mayor Kathleen Newsham and several City Commissioners defended the work of city crews, adding they themselves received no calls from residents about road conditions.

Newsham urged people who see road problems to contact her or their Commissioner so the city can better address the issue.