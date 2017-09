Firefighters responded to the Saginaw Valley State University campus shortly after 4:15 p.m., Thursday when smoke set off a fire alarm in Curtiss Hall.

Authorities traced the problem to overheating in one of the air conditioning units. Curtiss Hall was evacuated for about 45 minutes before people were allowed back inside. No injuries and no significant damage were reported.

Kochville Township fire crews were assisted by firefighters from neighboring Frankenlust Township in Bay County.