Small Plane Crashes in Midland County, Pilot Okay

A 79-year-old Midland County man is proof of the old adage a plane landing you can walk away from is a good landing. Robert Schultz of Jasper Township was flying his 1959 Piper Pacer single engine aircraft alone, approaching a grassy landing strip west of S. Castor Rd. in Jasper Township. The plane’s landing gear struck the top of some corn east of the strip, causing the plane to lose speed and pull it toward the ground. The plane’s wheels then struck the road, damaging the landing gear. The aircraft skidded to a stop on the strip, flipping once onto it’s top at the end of the skid.

Schultz received a laceration to his finger and a bump on his head. He was treated at the scene and released. The investigation has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration.