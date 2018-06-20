Six Saginaw School District Students Receive Bicycles For Good Bus Behavior

Saginaw school board trustees looked on Wednesday as six students received bicycles for their good behavior on district buses for at least 12 weeks or more during the just concluded school year’s second semester.

The district’s Location Manager for Transportation Robert Bradley says the idea was to encourage good behavior after problems developed early in the year with students following rules like staying seated, talking with inside voices and not leaving items in the aisles.

Bradley added when classes start up this fall, the program will be back as well.

He’s hoping there will be a winner worthy of being awarded a bicycle on every one of the district’s nearly three dozen bus routes.