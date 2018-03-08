Six Charged With October 2017 Murder in Saginaw

Police have arrested six people on first degree murder and related charges in connection with the death of 54-year-old Shilindrill Lewis of Saginaw. She was found dead in a vehicle parked in a driveway at 2825 Capehart in Saginaw on October 26. She had been shot multiple times.

An investigative team including Saginaw Police and State Police detectives, plus the BAYANET Fugitive Team worked on the case and obtained a 17-count warrant earlier this week. The suspects were all taken into custody on Wednesday.

They’re identified as 23-year-old Antonio Moore, 40-year-old Alexander Jones, 28-year-old Breyuanna Lee, 23-year-old Tamaris Jones, 40-year-old Tarik Jones and 28-year-old Tauren Jones.