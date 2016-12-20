Simple Chocolate Mousse Fudge Pie- Chocolate Challenge 2016 – 1st Place

From: Barb Wheeler, Royal Oak.

Ingredients:

3 large Eggs 1 teaspoon Vanilla Extract

1 cup Pioneer Sugar ½ cup Chopped Pecans

13 cup Butter, melted 1 package Milk Chocolate Mousse Mix

1/3 cup Unsweetened Cocoa Powder 2/3 cup Milk

¼ cup Flour Whipped Topping, optional

1/8 teaspoon Salt

Syrup

2 ounces Unsweetened Chocolate 2 tablespoons Butter

¾ cup Pioneer Sugar 1 teaspoon Vanilla Extract

1 cup Evaporated Milk

Method

Whisk together the eggs and sugar in a large bowl. Add the butter and the next four ingredients, stirring until blended. Stir in the pecans, and spoon into a lightly greased 9-inch pie plate. Bake in a 350 degree preheated oven for 30 minutes (mixture will rise, and then fall as it cools). Prepare mousse by mixing with milk u8ntil it thickens (about 2 minutes). Spread mousse over cooled pie. Serve with chocolate sauce (and with an optional scoop of ice cream).

For the syrup: Melt the chocolate in a heavy saucepan over low heat. Stir in the sugar until smooth. Gradually add the milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil for 6 minutes. Remove from the heat, and stir in the butter and vanilla. Store in refrigerator up to 3 weeks. Serve over pie.