Simple Chocolate Mousse Fudge Pie- Chocolate Challenge 2016 – 1st Place

From: Barb Wheeler, Royal Oak.

Ingredients:

3 large Eggs                                                                1 teaspoon Vanilla Extract
1 cup Pioneer Sugar                                                    ½ cup Chopped Pecans
13 cup Butter, melted                                                 1 package Milk Chocolate Mousse Mix
1/3 cup Unsweetened Cocoa Powder                        2/3 cup Milk
¼ cup Flour                                                                  Whipped Topping, optional
1/8 teaspoon Salt

Syrup

2 ounces Unsweetened Chocolate                             2 tablespoons Butter
¾ cup Pioneer Sugar                                                   1 teaspoon Vanilla Extract
1 cup Evaporated Milk

Method

Whisk together the eggs and sugar in a large bowl.  Add the butter and the next four ingredients, stirring until blended.  Stir in the pecans, and spoon into a lightly greased 9-inch pie plate.  Bake in a 350 degree preheated oven for 30 minutes (mixture will rise, and then fall as it cools).  Prepare mousse by mixing with milk u8ntil it thickens (about 2 minutes).  Spread mousse over cooled pie.  Serve with chocolate sauce (and with an optional scoop of ice cream).

For the syrup:  Melt the chocolate in a heavy saucepan over low heat.  Stir in the sugar until smooth.  Gradually add the milk.  Bring to a boil, stirring constantly.  Boil for 6 minutes.  Remove from the heat, and stir in the butter and vanilla.  Store in refrigerator up to 3 weeks.  Serve over pie.

